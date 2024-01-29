Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 491,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.87. 547,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

