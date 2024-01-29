Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $204.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

