MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.00. 589,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,662,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.