MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 589,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,662,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.