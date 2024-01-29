MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $43.44. 1,111,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 763,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.