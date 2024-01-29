MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 49.1% in January

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,021,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 110.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 44,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 709.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 32,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,690. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

