Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $629.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.51. The stock has a market cap of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $636.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.