Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,481 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.34. 1,636,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

