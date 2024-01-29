Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.31. 902,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,166. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.