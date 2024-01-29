Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 5,789,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,362,643. The company has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

