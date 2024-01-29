Metis Global Partners LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $403.14. 484,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.50. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

