Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,559. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

