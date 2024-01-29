Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 162.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.57. 596,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.93. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

