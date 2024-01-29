Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 14,824 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META stock traded up $6.24 on Monday, hitting $400.38. 12,489,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,830,187. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $400.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average of $322.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

