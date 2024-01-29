Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $21.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,541.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,857. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.