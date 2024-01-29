Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. 1,693,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.