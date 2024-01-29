Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $779.13. 773,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,419. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.