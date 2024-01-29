Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 12,545 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

