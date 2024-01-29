Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of META stock opened at $396.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

