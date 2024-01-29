Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. 89,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. Merus has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

