Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 2nd

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.00 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.