McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $485.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.28. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

