Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Mayfield Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Mayfield Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayfield Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.