Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Maximus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

