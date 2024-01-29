Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,106,000 after buying an additional 90,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

