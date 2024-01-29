Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.79. The stock had a trading volume of 798,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $440.94. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

