Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.68, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

