MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.01 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

