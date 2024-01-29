Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 28,706,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 96,820,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

