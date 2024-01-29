Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,132 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,973 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.04. 5,648,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,051. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.