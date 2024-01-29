MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.