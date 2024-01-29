LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

