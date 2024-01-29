Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUG opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.07. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3613169 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

