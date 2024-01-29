Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 4.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.41. The company had a trading volume of 222,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,813. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.26 and its 200-day moving average is $420.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

