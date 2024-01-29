Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46. 406,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,279,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

