Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $30,347,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $403.68. The stock had a trading volume of 226,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.65 and a 200 day moving average of $391.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.