Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.27. 556,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

