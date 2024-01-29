Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNVGY

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $28.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.