Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $126.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

