Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

LBAI stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

