L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.30 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.