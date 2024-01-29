Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.38. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 17,233 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

