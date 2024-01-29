KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. KLA comprises 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $597.44. The company had a trading volume of 376,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

