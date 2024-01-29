KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 4.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.83. 213,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,693. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

