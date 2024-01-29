Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 2.2% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.16. 16,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,478. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.57 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.