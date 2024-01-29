Kevin D. Baney Sells 7,203 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

