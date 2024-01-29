Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products comprises approximately 1.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $88,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $885.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

