Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 16,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. 2,541,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

