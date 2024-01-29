Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 12,300 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Victory Capital worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

