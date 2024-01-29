Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,407,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 339,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CCSI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.